Friend tried to save man from drowning in old Otago gold mining pond

Ehsan Bin Zakaria Muhammad, 23, drowned at the popular swimming spot Pinders Pond in Roxburgh in 2021.

As Ehsan Bin Zakaria Muhammad began to sink at a popular Otago swimming spot, a friend grabbed his hand but let go as Bin Zakaria pulled him down under the water.

The 23-year-old Malaysian national drowned at Pinder’s Pond, near Roxburgh, on January 15, 2021.

Coroner Tracey Fitzgibbon’s findings into Bin Zakaria’s death described him as “fit and athletic”, but noted he got into trouble whilst swimming on that day.

She could not establish what caused him to drown, her findings said.

Supplied His father described Bin Zakaria as a good swimmer.

“It is possible that he misjudged the pond’s depth or overestimated his swimming abilities.

“Without additional information, I cannot reach a definitive conclusion,” she said.

Bin Zakaria had completed an accounting degree from the University of Auckland and in 2021 was working on an orchard in Roxburgh.

Friends said he was active and participated in social football games, despite occasional trouble with his knee.

“Additionally, they mentioned that he enjoyed social drinking and occasionally smoked cannabis,” they said.

On the day he drowned he arrived at Pinders Pond at about 7pm with a group of friends.

While swimming, he got into difficulty and was struggling to stay afloat.

A friend went to his assistance but as he reached him, Bin Zakaria sank beneath the water.

“His friend grabbed his hand for a short period of time but had to let go, as he was also being pulled under water.”

Efforts to locate Bin Zakaria were unsuccessful and emergency services were called.

His body was recovered by rescue swimmers at about 9.30pm.

A police investigation noted the pond was a large historic sluice pit that dropped away to about 63m.

Visibility was down to half a metre on the day of Bin Zakaria’s death.

The area where he drowned was around 2-3m in depth out to a shelf about 8-10m from the shore, where it dropped away sharply to the bottom.

Supplied Ehsan Bin Zakaria Muhammad graduated from Auckland University with an accounting degree in 2020.

Police were satisfied there were no untoward or suspicious circumstances regarding his death and there was no evidence to indicate the involvement of any other person.

Pathologist Doctor Noelyn Hung found in a post-mortem that the cause of death was consistent with freshwater drowning.

Caffeine, cotinine (a metabolite of nicotine), a very small level of alcohol and a component of cannabis were found in his blood.

The report noted that cannabis could not be easily classified as a sedative or stimulant.

“The main effects of cannabis are euphoria and relaxation, an impairment of perception and cognition, and loss of motor coordination.”

The coroner accepted Dr Hung’s evidence that drowning was the medical cause of death.

Bin Zakaria’s father Zakaria Muhammad Isa, a retired teacher, told Stuff in 2021 that his son was a good swimmer.

“He made us very proud. He always got good grades in his study. He was passionate about learning,” Isa said.

He bought a car in November after graduating and was working on an orchard to save money to further his education, his father said.

Bin Zakaria’s friends and the Islamic community in New Zealand had helped raise money to pay to have their son buried at Green Island Cemetery in Dunedin