Cyclone victims invited to Blossom Festival as special guests

All excited about the 66th AlexandraÂ BlossomÂ Festival are Alexandra Primary School pupils (from left) Arden Manson (8), Trixie Winckles (9), Eily Paterson-Jane (7), Jacob Gorrell (10) and Gabby Pritchard (9).

A Hawke’s Bay mother and son hard hit by Cyclone Gabrielle will be special guests at this year’s Alexandra Blossom Festival.

The Central Otago District Council “adopted” Central Hawke’s Bay following devastating flooding earlier this year, raising money for the Mayoral Relief Fund and supporting school children.

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan sought to continue the relationship and now Porangahau Garage owner Creedenz Karaitiana and his mum Ngaira Walford have been invited to Alexandra.

Karaitiana said he was a bit overwhelmed at being nominated for the trip.

“I was a bit shocked. I wasn’t expecting it,” he said.

Karaitiana had owned the garage for seven years, but it had been shut since the cyclone flooded it out.

The business was slowly being rebuilt, but the pressure the whole disaster had exerted on him and his wider family had been profound, given he employed family members.

“It’s been a slow process. It’s all been a pain in the arse, really.”

Cadogan said he invited Karaitiana and Walford because he wanted to show the people of Central Hawke’s Bay that the people of Central Otago were still thinking of them and sending aroha.

“We have these disasters and then the rest of us just move on with our lives,” he said, pointing out that many cyclone-hit communities were still piecing their lives back together.

Shannon Thomson Jill Checketts, of Wanaka, was crowned 2023 Alexandra Blossom Festival Senior Queen.

Air New Zealand arranged airfares, while others stepped in with accommodation, a car, festival tickets and access to Highlands Motorsport Park.

Cadogan hoped the festival would help give Karaitiana and his mum a bit of a break.

He and festival manager Martin McPherson are crossing their fingers that the weather in the south clears before the weekend.

“The weather gods are causing me a bit of stress,” McPherson said on Thursday.

The festival officially launched earlier this week when Jill Checketts, of Wanaka, was crowned 2023 Alexandra Blossom Festival Senior Queen.

She represented 50 Squadron (Alexandra) Air Training Corps having spent 24 years supporting young people through the corps.

McPherson said the festival was a “celebration of our place” – from the moment children first spotted the sign wrapped festival car, eliciting ear-to-ear grins; to the crowning of the senior queen.

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Central Otago District mayor Tim Cadogan says he wants the people of Central Hawke’s Bay to know that people were still thinking of them. [File photo]

“There are so many things that make it special.”

The town tripled in size for the occasion with up to 20,000 people lining the streets to watch the parade, he said.

Blossom festival principal sponsor Contact Energy will be matching donations collected at the Festival for the Central Hawke’s Bay Mayoral Fund up to $2,000.

The 66th Alexandra Blossom Festival takes place from Friday to Sunday.

New Zealand’s longest running festival, it included events such as a Friday night Mardi Gras and fireworks display, the iconic Grand Parade and party in the park.

On Saturday afternoon trucks, blossom floats and princesses will proceed down Centennial Ave celebrating Spring.

Saturday in the Park would feature carnival rides, more than 140 market stalls, food trucks, children's entertainment and performers.

Last year more than 6000 tickets were sold to festival events.