Baby's cherry blossom survives the debris flow at Queenstown cemetery, fate of headstone unknown

The cherry blossom Teresa Chapman planted 30 years ago to remember her baby daughter Gracie at Queenstown Cemetery can be seen behind another pointy headstone. Unfortunately, Gracie's headstone cannot be located in this photo and it is unknown if it is damaged.

There’s a special cherry blossom poking through the mud at Queenstown Cemetery.

Teresa Chapman planted it next to her daughter Gracie’s grave after she died at birth in 1993.

Chapman hasn’t been able to see if Gracie’s headstone survived the logs and debris that came crashing down Bob’s Peak in record rains on Friday due to the fencing around the site.

“I’m not an emotional sort of person but my level of despair on seeing what’s happened here ... it brings it all back,” she said.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council says about one-third of the cemetery was covered in mud and debris, but there is no below-ground disturbance visible.

Deni Bevin/Supplied Damage at Queenstown Cemetery caused by logs, debris and mud that came flowing down from Bob's Peak during record rainfalls, where Skyline Enterprises had been removing wilding pines.

Mayor Glen Lewers said the council was asking the public to keep away, for their own safety and to aid the clean-up effort, which would begin once the ground was dry.

There were concerns another 30 to 50 millimetres of rain were predicted to fall on Friday this week, he said.

In the meantime, the council had good records and was putting together a map to show which grave sites had been affected.

Council staff are also supposed to be contacting loved ones, but Chapman had not heard anything yet.

She only knows that the blossom tree survived because she saw it in photos taken by long-term local Deni Bevin who ignored the rules and climbed the barriers on the weekend.

Deni Bevin/Supplied Skyline chief executive Geoff McDonald said the slip that ran down Bob’s Peak and carried mud and forestry debris into central Queenstown started on a forestry access road.

He wanted to check on the graves of friends and to take photos of the situation for people who were not able to be there in person.

“I’ve stuck a few friends in the ground there, unfortunately,” he said.

Those include friends such as Simon Stone, 25, who was hit by an unknown vehicle on the Arthurs Point road around midnight in 1993, while walking home, and Dave van der Camp, who died last year.

Bevin wants to document the situation, hold those responsible accountable and make sure it’s not going to happen again.

He points the finger at Skyline, which had been clearing wilding pines on council land to create a fire break.

Skyline chief executive Geoff McDonald said the slip that ran down Bob’s Peak and carried mud and forestry debris into central Queenstown started on a forestry access road.

The rain pooled on the top forestry track on Thursday night and when it let go it created a water fall and landslide that carried logs stacked on the access road for removal, down towards town.

The majority of the material that ran down the hillside was mud and forestry debris carried by the logs.

Bevin said the company and the council need to fix the situation.

“I would expect to see the same amount of vigour and focus as they used on cleaning the streets to put things right for our dead, and I don’t want to pay for it,” he said.

Chapman said she was hurting, like many other people, but she was angry too.

“These people need to be responsible for their actions. This shouldn’t have happened.”

She would like to see the logs removed, cut into firewood and provided to local charities, and she wants the area cleaned up.

But she wants to be left to clean Gracie’s grave site and her tree.

It was amazing that the beautiful flowering pink cherry tree she planted 30-odd years ago survived, she said.

“These massive trees have come down and this tiny little cherry tree is about to blossom.”