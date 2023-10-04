Wānaka man who died on Motatapu likely suffered heart attack: Coroner

Pete Murphy likely died of a heart attack at the start of the Motatapu cycle race, a coroner found.

Wānaka man Peter Murphy likely died of a heart attack at the start line of the Motatapu cycle race, a coroner has found.

The 58-year-old business owner was seen to collapse and fall from his bike. Despite receiving CPR from a bystander and shocks and adrenaline administered by paramedics, his death was confirmed an hour later.

Coroner Mary-Anne Borrowdale said Murphy was a fit and capable cyclist but had experienced considerable recent personal stress.

Weeks earlier, his 24-year-old son Daniel died from cancer, while Murphy and his new wife were in the final stages of building a new house.

Pete Murphy wears his cap backwards dancing in the rain on his wedding day in December.

A postmortem examination conducted by pathologist Dr Michael Dray found a heart attack likely caused his death.

Wife Jo Fuller said she was surprised by the findings as she had assumed the death was related to his heart arrhythmia, for which he took regular medication.

He had been under the care of a cardiologist, and had undergone extensive investigations during which no concerns about cardiovascular disease were raised, the coroner’s report said.

Fuller assumed he had sat down when he felt his heart arrhythmia begin and realised he wouldn’t be able to participate in the race, which he had completed five times previously.

Supplied Jo Fuller, left, Pete Murphy, centre, and Daniel Murphy (son), right.

She was also surprised to learn that he had fallen off his bike.

“He had no grazing or any evidence he had fallen off his bike at the time. I spent four hours with him on the track,” she said.

It had been a long seven months since he died, including finishing building their house, wrapping up their building business, and working through his estate as he did not leave a will, creating a complicated situation for their blended family.

However, letters of administration had since been issued and the finalised coroner’s report helped bring some closure.

“For me, it doesn’t change anything. It doesn’t bring him back,” she said.

The couple had been together for eight years and married in December 2022. The day after his death would have been his 59th birthday.

Supplied Pete Murphy on his wedding day in December – three months before he died of a heart attack.

He had a big smile, was kind, easygoing, welcoming, and a bit cheeky, Fuller said.

The couple had only lived in Wānaka for three years prior to Murphy’s death, but she had chosen to stay in the community largely due to the “absolutely unbelievable” support she had received.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the wrap-around support and kindness from the local community,” she said.

“It’s my home now. I feel like I’m part of the community, and I’m well-loved here.”

Murphy has two other children, Georgia and William. His ex-wife Robyn Murphy is based in Christchurch.