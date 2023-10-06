Skyline Queenstown admit its gravel pile caused slip and evacuation

The slip in Reavers Lane, Queenstown, which led to 41 people being evacuated on September 22.

Excavated rocks and shingle from the Skyline Queenstown construction site above Queenstown caused the landslide that led to 41 people being evacuated from their homes in heavy rain.

The company said in a statement, they were “dismayed and very sorry” that fill excavated as part of the construction works for Skyline’s new restaurant facility went down the hill into Reavers Lane on September 22.

The rocks tumbled down a different side of Bob’s Peak to the slash and logs from a Skyline logging site that ran into Queenstown cemetery and the streets of Queenstown.

In regard to the Reavers Lane rocks, the company said it was working with the Queenstown Lakes District Council and the contractor to fix the problem and ensure the area was safe.

“We are part of the Queenstown community and take our responsibility to our neighbours and the community very seriously.

“Our own enquiries into this event are ongoing, and we will co-operate fully with any Queenstown Lakes District Council investigation.”

Queenstown Lakes District Council/Supplied Several routes were affected by surface flooding and debris in Queenstown on September 22.

The council acknowledged the apology and Mayor Glyn Lewers said the evacuation caused hardship and distress for those in the local community whose homes were impacted.

“Our community has a right to expect answers. Council also expects, and is pursuing, further answers from Skyline,” he said.

“In the middle of the night, 41 people were evacuated from the Reavers Lane area. We sympathise with the stress that this caused and for any ongoing concerns they’re experiencing.

“While Skyline has apologised and committed to taking action to stabilise their worksite and remove their worksite fill, we will remain closely engaged to ensure public safety.

“We are committed to updating the community when decisions are made in regard to what happens next.”

The council was communicating with Skyline regarding further investigative actions the company will take and expects all actions will be informed by expert independent advice, he said.

Jamie Turner/Supplied A large slide of mud and debris flowed down Bob's Peak from the Skyline gondola, and inundated Queenstown cemetery.

Skyline also found itself under fire because of the large logs and slash that flooded about one-third of Queenstown cemetery and ran into the streets of Queenstown, on a different face of Bob’s Peak.

At the time, Skyline chief executive Geoff McDonald said the slip started on a forestry access road.

The company has cleared massive areas of wilding pines as a safety barrier around its new gondola and to create a fire break.

The rain pooled on the top forestry track on the night of heavy rain and when it let go it created a waterfall and landslide that carried logs stacked on the access road for removal, down towards town, he said.