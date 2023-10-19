Sir Tim Wallis, a humble and kind man who lived a remarkable life

Sir Tim Wallis at the Warbirds Over Wanaka airshow in 2006.

Sir Tim Wallis led a remarkable life, but will be remembered as a kind and humble father, grandfather and friend, his son says.

Jonathan Wallis said his father passed away in his sleep at his Wānaka home on Tuesday afternoon after suffering medical complications.

It was sad, but he lived a remarkable 85 years, Jonathan said.

“He has led a wonderful life and the privilege of a full life, and he’s met all his grandchildren. We were better for him and I think he was better for them.”

NICOLE JOHNSTONE/FAIRFAX NZ Warbirds Over Wānaka, 2016.

A pioneer in the deer recovery industry who became a leading deer farmer, Sir Tim was passionate about aviation and later created the biennial Warbirds Over Wānaka event.

Jonathan attributed his father’s successes to a single-minded determination to build a business that he also enjoyed.

“He fundamentally loved aviation and had a huge respect for deer, and I think the combination of the two established what his course might look like.

“He tended to look for opportunities as they arose, and he was always involved in things that he wanted to do and people he wanted to do it with.”

Despite his financial successes, he was not driven by wealth creation.

“I think he was more of an opportunist than a capitalist, certainly an entrepreneur,” Jonathan said.

“If he’d done something, and it hadn’t been hugely financially successful, but he’d had a good time doing it, then that was still a success for him.”

Barry Cardno/Stuff Sir Tim and friends leave Big Bay, South Westland, en route to Wanaka following a fishing trip to Fiordland in 1993.

Sir Tim grew up in Greymouth and attended Christ’s College, in Christchurch. He began flying helicopters in the 1960s.

He was partly paralysed in his left leg in a helicopter crash in 1998, but continued his flying career until a crash in a Spitfire, in Wānaka, in 1996, during which he suffered a brain injury.

That changed the course of his life, but he adapted very well, for someone who had been so independent previously, Jonathan said.

“He was incapacitated in terms of his ability to run and drive the business, but Dad was a fantastic father and a lot of his personality traits remained entirely intact.”

The devastating loss of sons Matthew (Matt) Wallis and Nick, who died in helicopter crashes three months apart in 2018, was not something Sir Tim probably fully digested, he said.

“I think his way of dealing with that was to park it and live with that and allow it to move with him rather than moving on from it.

“I don’t think he was ever prepared for that, and I don’t think anyone would be.”

Supplied Warbirds Over Wanaka founder, patron and fan Sir Tim Wallis has died in Wanaka on Tuesday, October 17, at the age of 85.

While he was knighted in 1994 for services to deer farming, export and the community, Sir Tim only saw himself as “Tim”, Jonathan said.

“He’s had a huge impact on the deer industry as well as the aviation sector but I think his legacy is that, with everything he did, he kept his feet on the ground and was seen by everyone as just Tim.

“I think that’s the mark of him. He never saw himself as doing anything that was too far beyond normal.

“His legacy is that he was a very kind man and very humble.”

Warbirds Over Wanaka Community Trust chairman John Gilks paid tribute to Sir Tim for creating the event in 1998 and leaving an amazing legacy, including an air show that more than 50,000 people visited, pumping $42 million into the regional economy.

George Heard/Stuff Toby Wallis and Sir Tim Wallis at the funeral service for Nick Wallis who was killed with two others in a helicopter crash in 2018.

Long-term friend John Lamont, who met Sir Tim through organising the first show said he had an amazing imagination and dreamed up all sorts of things he thought would interest the public.

“He was fearless. He just did things and was single-minded about it.”

Where others raised concerns or hesitated, Sir Tim would proceed but without unnecessary risks.

“He didn’t see the restrictions or objections we saw. He saw the end goal.”

Sir Tim Wallis is survived by his wife Prue, sons Toby and Jonathan and his grandchildren.

A public funeral will be held at midday on Saturday, October 28 at the Alpine Helicopters hanger at Wānaka Airport, following a private family send off.