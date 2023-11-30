Council backs subdivision at Wānaka's Sticky Forest, details debated in court

Residential development at Wānaka’s Sticky Forest appears inevitable after the Queenstown Lakes District Council revealed it supports partial subdivision on the site.

On Wednesday, council lawyer Sarah Scott told the Environment Court in Queenstown that the council now supported 133 of the 146 allotments sought at Sticky Forest.

There remained differences between the council and the promoters of the development over interpretations of “outstanding natural landscape” (ONL) zoning and provisions such as the height of buildings, she said.

The court is considering an appeal to allow development on 18 hectares of the 50ha Sticky Forest overlooking Lake Wānaka.

The land is owned by the Crown and has been committed to more than 2000 successors of 50 tūpuna (ancestors) who did not receive a 670ha block at Hāwea promised to them in 1895, under the Treaty of Waitangi.

The Sticky Forest land will be given to the successors as redress for the Treaty breach.

The land is currently open to the public and is criss-crossed by mountain-biking and walking tracks through the pine forest, which is due to be harvested between 2034 and 2044.

In 2015, Christchurch man Mike Beresford formally objected to a Queenstown Lakes District Council plan to zone the land as an ONL, which would preclude any future development on the site.

Beresford was one of a group of successors appointed by the Māori Land Court to begin investigating ways to gain economic benefit from the land.

He proposed to the council an 18ha development site that would allow about 150 house sites on Sticky Forest land, with the remainder zoned as rural or ONL.

Google maps/Stuff The 50ha Sticky Forest sits in the heart of residential development in Wānaka, near the shores of the lake.

The council rejected the plan, stating that parts of the site were suitable for urban development. Besides, there was no legal road access to the land-locked site, so the application was premature, it said.

Beresford appealed that decision to the Environment Court.

Beresford has since died but another two descendants, Theo Bunker and Lorraine Rouse, are continuing the case, which began in court on Wednesday.

Representing Bunker and Rouse, lawyer Ian Gordan said the council’s proposed District Plan provided no direction on policy in a situation where land was provided as redress for breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi.

The council and representatives for the neighbouring development of Kirimoko were putting up “unwarranted restrictions” as any landscape issues could be dealt with in the consenting process, he said.

Representing the attorney-general, lawyer Rosemary Dixon said the Crown supported the applicants because rezoning the land would increase the available options for use of the land once it was returned to the intended owners.

It was not ancestral land in a conventional sense but was intended to be used as financial redress.

“The appropriate zoning will best enable the intended owners to use the land … to support their wellbeing into the future,” she said.

The earlier issue of access to the land had been resolved, following the council’s approval of the Northlake Private Plan Change, which included vehicle access to Sticky Forest.

The parties involved indicated there would be no appeal, she said.

Ray Tiddy/Stuff Cyclists on some of the 30km of trails through Wānaka's Sticky Forest. (File photo)

The Sticky Forest land had largely passed “under the radar” in terms of planning and its current zoning was “more accident than master plan”, she said.

Landscape issues included the visibility of buildings from Dublin Bay and a loss of amenity value for neighbouring areas such as Kirimoko.

“There’s a risk that the successors to this land are being expected to forgo the opportunity to use it for the financial redress for which it was intended … in order to protect the green background of Wānaka that developers ahead of them have managed to enjoy,” she said.

The court also had to decide how much of the land should be available to the public.

“It’s not appropriate that this land should be kept as Wānaka’s playground when it’s being used as redress. It should be a decision for successors what to do in terms of continuing public access.”

Sections of the Resource Management Act require decision-makers to consider the relationship of Maori and their culture and traditions with their ancestral lands, and to take into account the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi, in their decisions.

Lawyer Phil Page, representing the neighbouring subdivision of Kirimoko, opposed development on the site’s western side, which accounts for about half of the proposed allotments.

Environmental Court Judge John Hassan, Judge Sheena Tepania and commissioner James Baines will continue hearing the case, in Queenstown, on Thursday.