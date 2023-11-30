First wild takahē chicks hatch at new Greenstone Valley site in Otago

Wairenga the takahē on a nest in the Greenstone Valley, November 2023.

The first takahē chicks have hatched at a new home for the endangered birds, in the Greenstone Valley.

The Department of Conservation (Doc) began work on the Otago site this year as a last ditch attempt to establish a self-sustaining population of takahē in the wild.

They released nine breeding-age pairs into Greenstone Valley in August, at the start of the breeding season, followed by another 6 sub-adult takahē in October.

On November 15 the crews monitoring the birds found five pairs had nests, each with two eggs in them. and this week discovered the eggs in the first nest had hatched with two chicks.

DOC Ngāi Tahu and the Department of Conservation (DOC) release 18 takahē on the Ngāi Tahu tribal property Greenstone Station, near Queenstown, on Wednesday.

Another pair was found to have a nest, meaning six of the original nine pairs first released had nested.

Doc takahē recovery senior ranger Glen Greaves said it was a promising start for the takahē at this new site.

He anticipated the other eggs would hatch within a fortnight and the remaining pairs would start nesting by Christmas.

With the stress of being transferred from Burwood Takahē Centre, near Te Anau, and settling into the new site, it was possible that the birds might not have bred, he said.

“The fact that six pairs have nests is a great indication that takahē are settling well into their new home.”

Glen Greaves/DOC Kiwi Johnson, of Fulton Hogan, Ta Tipene O'Regan, of Ngai Tahu, and then Minister of Conservation Willow-Jean Prime releasing takahe into the upper Lake Whakatipu Waimāori valley, near Queenstown.

It is the third wild population of takahē established by the department.

The others are in the Murchison Mountains, in Fiordland, and Gouland Downs in Kahurangi National Park.