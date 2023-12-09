Queenstown's boil water notice lifted, compliance order met

Queenstown’s boil water notice has been lifted.

It was put in place in September after several cases of cryptosporidiosis were confirmed in the community.

Many accommodation providers, hospitality businesses and residents have been required to boil drinking water since.

The lifting of the notice on Friday followed confirmation by drinking water regulator Taumata Arowai that the requirements of a compliance order had been met.

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Glyn Lewers said there had been a huge effort by council officers and contractors to install and commission new UV reactors at Two Mile water treatment plant.

“These are now fully operational. All of the live network reservoirs have been inspected and cleaned, and the local network has been flushed,” he said.

The council plans to install UV treatment at several other remaining plants around the district.

A public health investigation led by Te Whatu Ora concluded on October 6 that human faecal contamination of the water supply was the most likely source of the cryptosporidium outbreak.