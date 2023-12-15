Cemetery to open before Christmas as Queenstown's post-flooding civil defence transition ends

In September, many routes in Queenstown were affected by surface flooding and debris.

Queenstown’s transitional civil defence period is coming to an end and its cemetery will reopen almost three months after flooding ripped through the central town.

A State of Emergency was declared on September 22 when heavy rain brought down slips and 41 people were evacuated from their homes.

It was lifted a day later, but the emergency operation centre continued to operate, and some restrictions remained – including limited access to the cemetery and Ben Lomond reserve.

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Glyn Lewers said more than 700 tons of silt and debris had been removed from the cemetery while a large-scale operation to remove forestry debris from the front face of Bob’s Peak was under way.

Jamie Turner/Supplied A large slide of mud and debris flowed down Bob's Peak from the Skyline gondola, inundating Queenstown cemetery and flooding down roads into the CBD.

It would take several months to complete.

Work was also under way to install a debris fence above Reavers Lane, where excavated fill had travelled down the catchment and into a stormwater culvert.

Options to address the material that remains in the catchment are being evaluated.

A council spokesperson said it was too early to say with certainty what the costs were and who would pay, but it was expected the council would pay “only minimal cost”.

Council said the recovery work programme had been supported by Skyline and a range of geotechnical specialists.

Skyline Queenstown had apologised to the community for its role in causing the damage.

Fill excavated as part of the construction works for the company’s new restaurant facility went down the hill into Reavers Lane, causing the evacuations.

Tamika Peltonen/Supplied The slip in Reavers Lane, Queenstown, where 41 people were evacuated.

Meanwhile, it was slash and logs from a Skyline logging site that ran into Queenstown cemetery and the streets of Queenstown.

The Civil Defence transition period is set to expire on Saturday.

It provided council with powers to manage, co-ordinate, or direct recovery activities over the last three months.

An official ceremony will be held on Thursday to reopen the Queenstown Tāhuna Cemetery/Urupā to the wider community.

The council is hosting the ceremony in partnership with Kāi Tahu Mana Whenua and with the support of Skyline.

Part of the cemetery’s grounds were closed after it was inundated with logs from a Skyline logging operation.

Deni Bevin/Supplied Damage at Queenstown Cemetery caused by logs, debris and mud that came flowing down from Bob's Peak during record rainfalls. Skyline Enterprises had been removing wilding pines at the site.

Lewers said he was pleased the work had been completed in time for the area to be reopened to the community for the Christmas break.

“This has been hard on people with loved ones interred in the affected area, and we thank them for their patience and understanding while restoration work was taking place.

“In celebrating the cemetery’s reopening, Thursday’s poroporoāki ceremony will acknowledge and address the significant impact on our communities, past and present.”

The affected part of the cemetery would be temporarily reclosed in mid-January so grass could be sown and to ensure safety while forestry clearing work recommenced.