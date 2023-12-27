Waitaki council rejects 'vanity project' claim about $32m Ōamaru event centre project

Computer renderings of the planned Network Waitaki Event Centre in Ōamaru, showing the expected completion of stage one at the top and stage two below.

A Wellington-based lobby group is “out of touch with real people’s lives” in claiming that a planned $32 million events centre in Ōamaru will load further costs onto ratepayers, the Waitaki District Council says.

The council is contributing $15m towards the Network Waitaki Event Centre project, and last week it awarded the contract to Apollo Projects.

Detailed designs were expected to be available early next year, and construction was expected to begin in April.

The council said funding had also been secured from Network Waitaki, the Otago Community Trust, the Lotteries Facilities Fund and many community donors, through the Waitaki Event Centre Trust​.

In a statement, it said the contract had a fixed price, meaning any cost over-runs “would not require further funding” from the council.

“The current funds raised have paid for the building construction. There remains around $3.7m in funding needed to fund the fitout costs regarding the build, which the Event Centre Trust is hoping can be raised from community fundraising.”

However, the council has been forced to defend its decisions after criticism from the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union, a right-wing pressure group that described the work as a “vanity project”.

Taxpayers’ Union policy adviser James Ross said the council had rushed “headfirst into the event centre project with next to no regard for those pesky things called finances”.

“Given their current financial position, this will likely mean borrowing at high interest rates and figuring out the details later.”

Ross claimed the Waitaki Ratepayers and Residents Association had been calling for a workable plan that did not involve demands for ratepayers to foot the bill.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff South Canterbury’s Lisiate Folau runs onto the field for the 2023 Heartland Championship rugby match against North Otago at Whitestone Stadium at Centennial Park in Ōamaru on September 2. The grandstand behind Folau is to be demolished as part of the planned revamp.

The council responded by saying it had a “well-developed financial plan … that aims to ensure no additional cost falls on the ratepayer”.

“The $3.7m is planned to be raised by community fundraising and third-party trust fund etc, as outlined in the business case … Much of this funding can only be accessed once the project has commenced and not before.”

The council said the event centre project had “wide community support, and calling it a vanity project is typical of a Wellington-based lobbying group out of touch with real people’s lives”.

It said the comments by the Taxpayers’ Union were “dismissive of the years of hard work the Waitaki Event Centre Trust, business sponsors, the community and council staff have put in to get this project over the line”.

“If the Taxpayers’ Union had done its homework, it would have found that the council has consulted on the event centre a number of times, including on the ratepayer funding of some of the costs, and that the overwhelming majority of residents support the facility and can’t wait to see it built and operating.”

GOOGLE The grandstand at Centennial Park, Ōamaru, will be demolished as part of the $32 million construction of the Waitaki Event Centre.

The first stage of the project will involve the demolition of the existing Centennial Park grandstand and construction of a new six-court, multipurpose facility.

The new facility will have meeting and conference spaces as well as moveable seating and will provide an indoor alternative to the current outdoor courts on the east side of Taward St.

“Given the demolition of the grandstand, field sports who were using the old facilities will be accommodated within the changing rooms of the new events centre,” the council said.

The second stage, which requires community and third-party funding, will involve the “construction of replacement grandstand seating, additional changing rooms and toilet facilities for field sports and office space for field sporting codes operating out of Centennial Park”.

The estimated construction time was about 24 months.

No bloat here, says council

The Waitaki council had another parting shot for the Taxpayers’ Union, which claimed the council had “20% of staff on salaries above $100,000 and an annual consultant and contractor bill of over $34m” and needed to trim its “bureaucratic bloat”.

The 20% claim was incorrect, it said. “As stated to the Taxpayers’ Union many times previously, the numbers we report are for the whole group.”

This included Waitaki District Health Services, which runs Ōamaru Hospital, and the Observatory Retirement Village.

“The staffing number and salary referred to covers doctors and other specialist medical staff who care for our community but are not council employees,” the council said.

“The $34m consultant and contractor bill includes the cost of contracting for our parks and reserves maintenance with Downer, our road and footpath maintenance with Whitestone Contracting Ltd, and our water maintenance with SouthRoads.

“The council considers it irresponsible of the Taxpayers’ Union to call on the council to stop these contracts and stop maintaining our roads, water services and parks.”