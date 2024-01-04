'I'm a sucker for speed': Cutting-edge tech at Warbirds over Wānaka

Peter Beck, left, and Richie McCaw both attended the Wānaka air show as youngsters. (Composite photo)

Warbirds over Wānaka has been praised by well-known New Zealanders Peter Beck and Richie McCaw for its role in inspiring their future career paths.

The air show, which showcases vintage and contemporary aircraft of note from New Zealand and overseas, was created by leading deer farmer Sir Tim Wallis in 1988.

It is held every two years during the Easter long weekend at Wānaka Airport, south of Wānaka in Otago.

A new feature of this year’s show in March will be the display of a jetpack, a solar-powered stratospheric aircraft and an electric helicopter.

Beck, the founder and chief executive of Rocket Lab, a Nasdaq-listed aerospace company, said he was naturally drawn to the air show while growing up in Invercargill.

“I’m a sucker for speed, so the high-speed jets were always what I looked forward to most,” he said.

“But I also loved checking out the beautiful old machines.”

This week, Beck said the mix of aircraft on display was vital to show people what pilots used to fly and what a career in aviation or aerospace might look like.

McCaw, a former All Blacks captain who has worked as a pilot for Christchurch Helicopters since retiring from rugby in 2015, said he attended the first Wānaka air show as a boy in 1988 and had been to many since.

“They’re a lot of fun, but they also show young people, and others who may be looking for a career change, what aviation has to offer.”

supplied Warbirds over Wānaka is an air show that this year will be held on March 29, 30 and 31. (File photo)

He came from a family of pilots and flying enthusiasts: his grandfather was a pilot in World War II and helped to establish the New Zealand Fighter Pilots Museum in Wānaka, and his father was a glider and pilot, McCaw said.

Wānaka man Dan Pezaro said the New Zealand Fighter Pilots Museum, which closed in 2011, and the air show had played a role in shaping his career, first in the Royal New Zealand Air Force and then as a pilot for Air New Zealand.

“Growing up in Wānaka, I knew at those early air shows that I was going to be a pilot and had a dream of one day flying Sir Tim’s warbird aircraft,” he said.

About 80 aircraft will be part of the event, being held on March 29, 30 and 31.

As well as aerial displays, an exhibit titled Future of Aviation will show off new technologies.