Care urged after cars crash off icy SH1

Police are warning the public about icy conditions on SH1. (FILE PHOTO)

Motorists are being urged to take extra care on icy State Highway 1 south of Dunedin after two crashes.

Police said two vehicles ran off the road within minutes of each other on the same stretch of highway between Allanton and Waihola on Sunday morning.

In both incidents, a single vehicle slipped off the highway and into a roadside ditch.

A police spokeswoman said two people from the first crash, which happened about 8am, were taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

Police have remained at the scene directing traffic.

No-one was injured in the second crash, which happened about 25 minutes later and about 2 kilometres south of the first incident.

The spokeswoman said tow trucks were needed to pull both vehicles free, and the Dunedin City Council had been asked to spread grit on the road.

Conditions were very icy and people should take care when travelling, and avoid the area if possible, she said.