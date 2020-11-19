Person seriously injured as truck topples onto car after hitting rail bridge

A truck struck the Humber St overbridge in Oamaru on Thursday and toppled onto a car, seriously injuring a person inside.

A truck has toppled onto a car after hitting a low railway bridge in North Otago, leaving one person trapped and seriously injured.

The incident happened on Humber St in Oamaru, between Tyne and Wear streets, about 5.15pm on Thursday.

The truck was travelling northbound when it hit the bridge and tipped onto a passing car, seriously injuring a person inside.

A police spokeswoman said a rescue helicopter was called, as were fire crews and an ambulance.

The police serious crash unit and KiwiRail were also alerted. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

A KiwiRail spokesman said the rail line was closed for an hour while the bridge was inspected.

No train services had been affected and the line had since reopened.

It's not the first time a truck has hit the overbridge, which has a 3.5-metre height restriction.

In 2014, a car transporter got its truck under the bridge, but the trailer carrying five cars got stuck. All three cars on the top deck were substantially damaged, with two toppling off and one left teetering on the edge.

A H & J Bruce Transport truck suffered a similar fate in 2018, clipping the bridge, and ending up on its side. No-one was injured.

At the time, KiwiRail said it had been investigating ways to reduce bridge strikes, including working with local road controlling authorities on potential road improvements and installing more signage.

Waitaki District Council roading manager Michael Voss said the council did not have concerns about the height of the bridge and it was well sign-posted.