One person critically injured after three-car crash in south Otago

One person is in a critical condition after a three-car crash on Milton highway in south Otago.

Police received reports of a serious crash at 12.45pm on Milton highway between Hall Rd and Station Rd in Clutha.

One person was in a critical condition and two rescue helicopters were dispatched from Dunedin to assist, as well as two ambulances, St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said three units were assisting, but nobody was trapped.

The road was blocked, and the crews were assisting with helicopter landings.

A police spokesperson said diversions were in place at Lakeside Rd and Station Rd.

The road is expected to be closed for some time while emergency services work to clear the scene.

Motorists were advised to delay travel if possible.

According to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, 39 crashes have been recorded between Hall Rd and Station Rd since 2000, including nine serious crashes.