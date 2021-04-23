Enter the 'man cave' auction: Pinball machines, Playboys and a moa skeleton all up for sale

It is pitched as a “man cave auction”, and the treasure trove does not disappoint.

If you are in the market for a moose, a moa skeleton, a pinball machine, or vintage Playboy magazines then Proctor Auctions is the place to go.

The Dunedin auction house has compiled the “ultimate man cave” auction, which has already attracted plenty of interest ahead of the sale on May 1.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Some taxidermy efforts are better than others.

Manager Ronnie Proctor said the items on offer were eclectic, and he expected huge interest for the highly collectable enamel automotive signs, taxidermy and pinball machines.

The Playboy magazines ranged from 1966 to 1983 and were in excellent condition, Proctor said.

Late last year Stuff reported on a similar collection recovered from a deceased Invercargill bachelor’s estate.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A large stuffed moose’s head is attracting interest.

People also appeared interested in the full-sized moose, as well as the moa skeleton, Proctor said.

He understood the moa skeleton was found on a farm in Southland, and had been in the Blenheim and Nelson area for the last few decades.

Proctor said the items going under the hammer came from several people.

One of the lots included a blow-up BP man, which was bought with the intention of filling him with bean bag pellets.

“It was just something he never got around to.’’

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A moa skeleton is up for auction in Dunedin.

While online bidding was growing with several hundred people attending each auction, Proctor said he preferred when people attended in person, as auctions should be “a bit of theatre’’.

It was not unusual for people to come from various parts of the country for an auction, he said, with items such as enamel signs “bringing collectors out of the woodwork’’.