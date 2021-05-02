Two women injured after being shot by duck hunters in Central Otago

Two women have received minor injuries after being shot by duck shooters while walking by the Clutha River. (File photo)

Two women have been shot by a group of men duck shooting from a boat in the Clutha River.

The women were walking along a track in Alexandra at about 11am when they sustained minor shotgun pellet injuries.

One woman was injured in the lower leg and the other in the shoulder, Queenstown police Detective Sergeant Paul Slater said.

The shots were fired by a group of men duck shooting from a boat in the river, he said.

The men responsible spoke to the injured women when they realised what had happened and offered assistance, however, they left the scene in their boat and have not yet been identified.

Police were notified of the matter after the women arrived at the Alexandra Medical Centre, where their injuries were treated.

Police would like to speak to the group of men involved in incident and ask that they get in touch as soon as possible by calling 105 quoting P046364839.

Anyone else who may have seen the incident is also asked to get in contact.

Slater said the incident was an important reminder for people to stay vigilant about safety when hunting this game bird season.

Anybody handling a firearm should always treat it as loaded; that means always pointing the firearm in a safe direction and checking your firing zone.

When a firearm is not in use, police encourage people to take chamber flags with them and insert them in the breech.