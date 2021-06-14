Armed police searching for pair who fled crash scene in South Otago

Two people fled a crashed car in Clinton, South Otago, on Monday afternoon. (File photo)

Armed police are searching for two people who fled their car after crashing in South Otago.

Police were notified of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 in Clinton, west of Balclutha, about 1.15pm on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

The two occupants of the vehicle left before police arrived, and officers were making inquiries to locate the people involved, they said.

The armed offenders squad had been deployed as a precaution.

More to come.