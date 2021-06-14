Arrests after people fled crash scene in South Otago

Two people fled a crashed car in Clinton, South Otago, on Monday afternoon. (File photo)

Police have made four arrests after two people left the scene of a crash in a stolen car.

Police were notified of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 in Clinton, west of Balclutha in South Otago, about 1.15pm on Monday.

Two people allegedly involved in the crash left the scene in a stolen vehicle, a police spokesperson said.

Armed police were deployed to search for the pair.

Police stopped the stolen car about 70 kilometres away in Waihola, southwest of Dunedin, just after 3.30pm.

Waihola resident Juana McClintock said she saw at least four police cars “screaming down the road” on State Highway 1 about 3pm.

The cars stopped briefly outside the Waihola Tavern to set up a makeshift checkpoint and “checked a few cars” before moving on, she said.

Passerby Pip Standish said she saw two police vehicles travelling between townships Pukerau and Waipahi about 3pm.

“It was the 4x4 truck and then the police ute that I passed.”