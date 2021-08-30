Dunedin street identity and 'friend of many' Joan Butcher dies

Dunedin identity Joan Butcher, known as a ‘friend of many’ in the city, has died.

In a statement police confirmed Dunedin had “lost one of our well-known members of our community'’.

Joan Violet Butcher-Hawkins, 67, described as a ‘'friend of many’' died on Sunday. Her health suffered in mid-August, and she was admitted to hospital.

Her court-appointed welfare guardian thanked all those involved ‘’who have kept an eye out for Joan over her life’’.

Those included the Southern District Health Board’s emergency department, mental health staff, intensive care unit, St John and police.

She was the recipient of an annual birthday notice, which described her as an ‘’eye of the tiger survivor'’.

Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins paid tribute to Butcher on Twitter.

'’RIP Joan Butcher. The city certainly won't be the same without you,” he wrote.

Butcher has been the subject of several false claims about her death in recent years.