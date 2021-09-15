Power to the people (and birds) as 56-metre power tower removed

The removal of a 56-metre-high pylon has not only improved the view for residents and tourists alike, but helped prevent the death and injury of seabirds in the area.

Three of the six lattice towers that lie between Portobello on Otago Peninsula and Port Chalmers on the other side of Otago Harbour have been removed.

The work was part of efforts from Dunedin-based lines company Aurora Energy to improve electricity supply to the peninsula.

The towers have been replaced by three submarine cables on the seabed. The cable will carry more electricity to this growing area of Dunedin than the previous lines had capacity for.

READ MORE:

* Aurora Energy announces price hike for all Otago customers, highest in Central Otago and Wānaka

* Otago power consumers face $500 price hike over three years

* New chief executive for lines company Aurora Energy



Aurora Energy/Supplied A helicopter removes a pylon at Portobello on Otago Peninsula.

The three remaining towers, which date back to 1957, would be removed next week.

“It’s not often that an infrastructure project like this ticks all the boxes, however this work has positive environmental outcomes, community outcomes and business outcomes,” Aurora Energy chief executive Dr Richard Fletcher said.

“Removing the overhead lines not only improves how the skyline looks, which is good for both those who live here and for tourists once the cruise ships return, but it makes it safer for the seabirds who no longer have lines to avoid when flying.”

It also improved access to the harbour and city wharves for shipping, he said.

Aurora Energy/Supplied A large tower is removed at Portobello, Dunedin, on Saturday. The remaining towers can be seen on the islands off Otago Peninsula.

The tallest of the towers was removed piece-by-piece from Portobello by helicopter on Saturday.

A helicopster will also be used to remove the remaining towers on Goat Island Rakiriri and Quarantine Island Kamau Taurua.

Once all the lattice towers were removed, Aurora Energy would work with the community to replant the areas with native plants.

The Harbour Crossing Project began in October 2020 and was scheduled to be completed next month under the $6.3 million budget.