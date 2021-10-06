Major conference coup for Dunedin 'incredibly important'

Dunedin will get a $2 million boost when the International Congress of History of Science and Technology comes to the city in 2025.

Nearly 1000 delegates are expected to attend a Dunedin conference on the study of the history of science, technology, and medicine.

New Zealand has won the right to host the 27th International Congress of History of Science and Technology in 2025.

The congress, which is held every four years and attracts researchers from both humanities and sciences, has never been held in the South Pacific before.

The event will welcome up to 900 specialist delegates to Dunedin, bringing an estimated economic impact of $2 million.

The bid to secure the conference was led by host venue the University of Otago, with support from Tourism New Zealand and Enterprise Dunedin.

University of Otago media, film and communication Associate Professor Hugh Slotten said: “This win is very important for the international reputation of the university and Dunedin.

“This event provides a platform for the presentation of research in the field and for facilitating international exchanges and understanding.”

Tourism New Zealand general manager domestic and business events Bjoern Spreitzer said events like this were “incredibly important”.

“They put New Zealand’s expertise on the world stage and help us secure a future pipeline of high-value visitors that will enrich New Zealand’s specialist knowledge and economy.”

Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins said: “As an historical city and home to New Zealand’s first university, Dunedin has long been a seat of learning and scientific research.”