Person seriously injured after train and car collide in central Oamaru

A person has been seriously injured after a car and train collided in Oamaru.

The crash happened at the railway level crossing on Thames St, near the Itchen St intersection, about 4pm on Thursday.

The railway crossing on the four-lane Thames St has signs and lights, but no barrier arms.

“One person is being attended to by ambulance at the scene and the road is expected to be closed for some time,” police said in a statement.

One person was taken to Oamaru Hospital with serious injuries, a St John spokeswoman said.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area and to expect delays.

KiwiRail chief operating officer Siva Sivapakkiam said the incident, which involved a freight train, was under investigation.

“The line will remain closed while that is under way.”

A KiwiRail spokeswoman said the driver was OK, but would be given leave and offered counselling and support.