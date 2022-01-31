Search underway after ute and trailer plunge into Clutha River in Otago

A car has reportedly gone into the Clutha River but emergency services have yet to locate the driver, says Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Police will bring in specialist divers to help find a missing motorist after a ute and trailer plunged off a bridge and into the Clutha River near Cromwell in Otago.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Deadman’s Point Bridge at about 5.15pm on Monday.

The ute was completely submerged in water and plans are being made to recover the vehicle, police said.

“It is unclear at this stage who or how many people were in the ute, however police are following lines of inquiry into this,” said a spokesperson.

The Police National Dive Squad has been notified and will attend on Tuesday.

A scene guard will remain in place overnight.

A police cordon is in place and extends to the edge of the Clutha River.

The bridge was coned off and officers managed the movement of traffic across it.