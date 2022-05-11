Otago Regional Council chief executive quits

The Otago Regional Council, which has headquarters in Dunedin, will be getting a new chief.

Otago Regional Council chief executive Sarah Gardner​ has resigned from the top job, and will be gone in only a week.

Gardner took up the position at the end of January 2018, after the council decided not to renew the contract of its former chief executive.

At the time of her appointment, then regional council chairperson Stephen Woodhead said Gardner was an “experienced executive, with key strengths in: complex project delivery, policy/planning, community communications, relevant legal frameworks, strategic leadership and team building”.

The Otago Regional Council released a written statement on Wednesday afternoon announcing the resignation.

Chairperson Andrew Noone​ thanked Gardener for her “considerable contribution”.

“She has raised the practice and performance of the organisation in many areas and has been a well-respected and highly thought of CE. Her legacy will be evident in several areas, particularly with the strength of the team she has built in the organisation,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gardiner announced her resignation to her staff.

According to the release, she said leading the organisation had been a privilege.

Gardner was previously the executive director of waste and resource recovery for the New South Wales Environment Protection Authority.

She earlier worked in regional government, the Ministry for the Environment, and the New Zealand Environmental Protection Authority.