A person has died after being found on a walking track near Arrowtown

Emergency crews attended the scene after a person was discovered on Sawpit Gully Trail near to Arrowtown.

A person has died after being found on a walking track close to Arrowtown.

Stuff understands a man was discovered on Sawpit Gully Trail near the Chinese Settlement.

The alarm was raised at 8.13am and St John, police and fire crews attended the scene.

A passerby said the man was found by people who were walking the track. CPR was performed.

A police spokesperson said the person has died. It was “unclear at this stage whether this was a medical event”.

According to Queenstown New Zealand's website, Sawpit Gully Trail is a “short but steep loop with panoramic vistas from the saddle out over the Wakatipu basin”.