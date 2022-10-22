A person has died after being found on a walking track near Arrowtown
A person has died after being found on a walking track close to Arrowtown.
Stuff understands a man was discovered on Sawpit Gully Trail near the Chinese Settlement.
The alarm was raised at 8.13am and St John, police and fire crews attended the scene.
A passerby said the man was found by people who were walking the track. CPR was performed.
READ MORE:
* Exploring Arrowtown's hidden treasures
* 24 hours in Arrowtown: How to spend your time in this golden town
* Police urge trampers to use commonsense after three rescues
A police spokesperson said the person has died. It was “unclear at this stage whether this was a medical event”.
According to Queenstown New Zealand's website, Sawpit Gully Trail is a “short but steep loop with panoramic vistas from the saddle out over the Wakatipu basin”.