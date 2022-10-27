10 people taken to medical centre after classroom kitchen fire

Ten people have been injured in a kitchen fire at a school in Owaka, South Otago.

Ten people were taken to a medical centre after a fire in a classroom kitchen at The Catlins Area School in Owaka, South Otago.

Just after 2pm on Thursday, Fire and Emergency was alerted to a fire at the school.

A crew from the Owaka Volunteer Fire Brigade was at the scene for half an hour, they said.

At 3.30pm, the Balclutha volunteer fire brigade was called to assist with a connected incident at the Balclutha Ambulance Station, and a crew remained on site.

A St John spokesperson said 10 people had suffered minor to moderate injuries, and had gone to the Balclutha Medical Centre for further assessment.

A spokesperson for the Catlins Area School confirmed there was a small fire in the food technology room on Thursday night.

“The alarm was activated at 2.08pm. The fire was put out by a staff member using the fire extinguisher,” they said.

“As a precautionary measure, a small number of staff and students were assessed at Clutha Health First.

“All were cleared and they returned home.

“Our number one priority was the safety of our students and staff. We have procedures in place for such an occurrence and practice these regularly.”