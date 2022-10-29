Three fire trucks responding to well-involved house fire in Forbury, Dunedin
Emergency services are responding to a well-involved house fire in the Dunedin suburb of Forbury.
Three fire trucks were on scene at the address in Helena St, after a fire was reported at 7.08pm on Saturday.
Crews, responding from St Kilda, Lookout Point, and the Dunedin stations, remained there as of 8.05pm.
A police spokesperson said they were at the scene assisting with traffic management.
Police said it didn't appear anyone was in the house at the time.