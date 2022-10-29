Three fire trucks responding to well-involved house fire in Forbury, Dunedin

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and police are on the scene of a house fire in Helena St, South Dunedin.

Emergency services are responding to a well-involved house fire in the Dunedin suburb of Forbury.

Three fire trucks were on scene at the address in Helena St, after a fire was reported at 7.08pm on Saturday.

Crews, responding from St Kilda, Lookout Point, and the Dunedin stations, remained there as of 8.05pm.

STUFF The fire was reported at 7.08pm, FENZ said.

A police spokesperson said they were at the scene assisting with traffic management.

Police said it didn't appear anyone was in the house at the time.