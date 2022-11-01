Prisoner on 'management plan' after assaulting fellow inmate at Otago Corrections Facility

A police are investigating an assault at Otago Corrections Facility near Milton on Tuesday.

A prisoner was assaulted by another inmate at Otago Corrections Facility.

Police were called to the Milburn facility, about 50km south of Dunedin, on Tuesday morning.

Prison director Dave Miller said the prisoner had been treated by the prison health team for grazes to his face and nose before returning to his cell.

The offender was removed from the unit and placed on a management plan, he said, and the matter was referred to police.

“We have a zero tolerance for violence policy, and any violence or assaults against other prisoners or staff is not tolerated in prisons.

“Any prisoner using such behaviour will be held to account for their actions, including potentially facing criminal charges.