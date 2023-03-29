Crash blocks road, halts trains in Ōamaru

Emergency services have rushed to the corner of Ouse and Humber streets following a single car crash in Ōamaru.

A car has crashed into a wall in Ōamaru.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Humber and Ouse streets after the car hit a wall just before 3.40pm on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency Southern shift manager Simon Lyford said one person was trapped in the vehicle when firefighters arrived, but was removed and passed on to Hato Hone St John.

A spokesperson for Hato Hone St John said one person received moderate injuries and was being taken to Ōamaru Hospital.

Trains had been temporarily stopped, the police spokesperson said, and Humber St was blocked, Lyford said.