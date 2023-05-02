Newsable today: Road cone chicanery, denser batteries, pledging allegience

The theft of cones by university students remains as popular as ever.

Hello folks, welcome to Tuesday May the 2nd and a very happy birthday to David Beckham, Donatella Versace and Princess Charlotte, which would also be a very fun Come Dine With Me episode.

The Bible says lead us not into temptation, so what the hell is the Dunedin City Council up to scattering thousands of unsuspecting road cones in the middle of the city? Right on the warpath from the Octagon back to North Dunedin? As Otago University student magazine Critic reports, this brings complications in the form of … temptation, shall we say, for revellers heading home on a Saturday night. And it’s costing our finest student city (and in this correspondent’s view our finest city full stop) tens of thousands of dollars to replace them.

Meanwhile, a breakthrough in the world of battery technology - so could we be flying electric any time in the near-term future?

BNZ’s Mike Jones is here to yarn about economic indicators and why economic downturns sometimes lead to people buying more lipstick.

It’s Met Gala day, so we’ve enlisted fashion correspondent Tyson Beckett to chat a bit about the history of the event and why this year’s iteration is courting a bit of controversy.

And finally, would you say an oath of allegiance to King Charles?

