Helicopter rescues paraglider after crash in Wānaka

Emergency services are responding to reports of a paraglider crash in Wānaka.

A helicopter has rescued a paraglider after they crashed at the bottom of a Wānaka cross-country ski field.

St John sent one ambulance and a helicopter to the crash at the bottom of Snow Farm on Cardrona Valley Rd just after 6pm, a spokesperson said.

The ambulance didn’t make it to the patient due to where they’d fallen, so a rescue helicopter transported one person with minor injuries to Lakes District Hospital in Queenstown.

Fire and Emergency were alerted by St John about the crash, sending two crews from Wānaka.

A spokesperson said firefighters helped with the helicopter landing zone.