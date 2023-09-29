Proposal for future mansion on Cromwell hillside heads to court

The proposal is to establish a building platform for a future residential dwelling at the foot of the Dunstan Mountains, about 1km north of the Lake Dunstan bridge near Cromwell.

A proposal to establish a large building platform for a residential dwelling on a prominent hillside in Cromwell is heading to the Environment Court after the local council said it would set an “undesirable precedent” for future building in the area.

Larksbay New Zealand sought consent from the Central Otago District Council to build a 1988m² rectangular building platform at the foot of the Dunstan Mountains, about 1km north of the Lake Dunstan bridge near Cromwell.

The platform is intended to house a future residential dwelling that would sit next to existing grapevines on the eastern side of State Highway 8.

No specific dwelling has yet been proposed for the site, although a report by engineering firm Civilised Ltd stated it would be “of a similar scale as other nearby dwellings”.

The directors of Larksbay New Zealand Trustees Ltd are Brian John Lloyd, of Christchurch, and Jonathan Robert Flaws, of Auckland.

The application was supported “in the strongest possible manner” by prominent Central Otago artist Sir Grahame Sydney and his wife, Lady Fiona Sydney, who lauded the applicants for their “demonstrable love of the Central Otago landscape and its unique character”.

In their submissions, the Sydneys said the proposed platform would not detrimentally affect the visual amenity along the relevant flank of the lower Dunstan Range and the building would “blend harmoniously with the surrounding landscape”.

The applicants would “treat the land with a respect too seldom shown already in this district” and the development would be “a point of lasting pride” for the district, they said.

Supplied An image included in the application to the Central Otago District Council shows where the proposed site is in relation to Lake Dunstan and State Highway 8.

In its application, Larksbay outlined several proposed landscape controls to be registered as part of a covenant for the site, including that all buildings on the platform will have external walls and roofs in natural hues of brown, green or grey. It also said solar panels would be installed where they will not be visible from the road, all curtains, blinds or window coverings would be of a recessive colour, and all water tanks would be either partially or wholly buried.

In response, Fire and Emergency New Zealan (Fenz) said burying the tanks would not be practical for when firefighters needed to identify them and connect to the couplings. It also said a proposed water tank on site containing a minimum of 20,000 litres of water for firefighting efforts would not be adequate.

Fenz urged the council to include a condition for adequate firefighting water supplies and access for firefighting appliances, should the application be granted.

The council hearings panel declined the application, saying the proposed platform would have “unacceptable adverse effects” on the visual amenity of the prominent hillside on which it would sit.

The proposal would also set an undesirable precedent for developments on the hillside, and would be inconsistent with the key objectives of the District Plan, it said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff In its decision, the Central Otago District Council said the proposed building platform would be inconsistent with the key objectives of the District Plan.

Larksbay appealed the decision to the Environment Court, saying the council’s conclusions about the proposal’s visual effects were not supported by evidence. It said the council had also disregarded the unique factors of the proposed site that would be difficult to replicate on neighbouring lots.

Otago is home to several big mansions, including New Zealand’s most expensive home – a 15-hectare-plus estate in Queenstown that sold for over $40 million earlier this year. The property’s address has not been revealed due to confidentiality clauses.

Earlier this month, a 2000m² family home proposed for the shores of Lake Wānaka was granted resource consent by the Environment Court. Almost two-thirds of the house will be built underground and it is expected to cost about $20m to build.

According to an Environment Court case manager, Larksbay’s appeal hearing will be set down for 2024 if the issues cannot be resolved earlier.