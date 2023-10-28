Dunedin boarding house blaze: Scene examination reveals no fatalities

A former boarding house on Phillips St, Dunedin, has been destroyed by an early morning blaze. Neighbours were woken by a passerby.

A scene examination of a Dunedin former boarding house destroyed by fire has established that no one died in the blaze.

Large volumes of smoke poured from the large wooden building on Phillips St on Friday morning, as firefighters worked to prevent the fire from engulfing a neighbouring property.

The building was in the process of being demolished after a fatal fire 18 months earlier.

However, squatters had been living in the building and firefighters had not been able to account for them.

‘’We are now currently working with fire investigators and the police because we still have an unknown number of people that have not been accounted for,” Pete Douglas of Fire Emergency New Zealand said on Friday.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The former boarding house was being demolished following another fire there about 18 months ago.

On Saturday, a scene examination by police, FENZ and The Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) confirmed no one had died in the blaze.

“Thankfully, no one was located within the scene, therefore the investigation team can advise nobody has died as a result of the fire,” police said in a statement.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything at 3 Phillips St, or nearby, overnight on Thursday 26 October, and during the early hours of Friday 27 October – particularly in the hours leading up to when the fire was discovered at about 6.30am.”

Information can be provided online or by phoning 105, quoting file number 231027/0333.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff It was initially unclear whether anyone had died in the fire.

A Worksafe NZ spokesperson told Stuff it assessed the property in September, after concerns were raised about unsafe work at height and demolition of the property.

A prohibition notice was issued three days later, for the business to stop its unsafe work at height, and determine the presence of asbestos.

Residents at the house next door to the boarding house were alerted to the blaze by a quick-thinking motorist.

In bare feet and dressing gowns, they watched in disbelief at the flames and smoke threatened their home.

Two neighbouring properties were damaged by the fire, one with minor exterior damage and the other with extensive damage outside.

Nearby resident Craig Ross said that he had seen a man wearing a construction outfit “looking irate and swearing and talking to himself” enter the house the night before.

Ross didn’t fear for his property but had been hosing down his car to “protect the plastic bits”.