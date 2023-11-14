Lockdown lifted at Dunedin high school, police presence remains

A lockdown at a high school in Dunedin has been lifted, after a large number of armed police entered the area following an online threat.

A police spokesperson said around 8.45am they were advised that Bayfield High School, had received a threat via email.

The school was placed under lockdown as a precaution.

Police confirmed later on Tuesday that nothing of concern was found, and the lockdown was since lifted.

The school, in a further email to parents, said ‘’we received an anonymous threat via email this morning at the start of tutor time’’.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A Facebook post by Bayfield High School said the school would be under lockdown, but students were safe.

Junior students were moved to a safe space, while senior students who were at the school for exams, were sent to a common area.

The lockdown was lifted at 10.30am.

The school was continuing to liaise with police over the source of the email.

‘’School will remain open until the usual time. Whilst we believe there is no threat, there will remain a police presence in the area.’’

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police gather after a lockdown was lifted.

A Stuff reporter on the scene said a large number of police were initially at the rear of the school, near a toilet block.

A Bayfield Student said they tried to get into school this morning for exams but weren’t able to, and were instead told to go home.