State Highway 1 partially blocked after head-on crash in Otago

One person has been extricated from a vehicle after a head-on collision in Otago. (File photo)

State Highway 1 has been partially closed near Otago after a serious crash on Friday afternoon which resulted in two people being transported to hospital.

Emergency services were called to the scene between Cir Hill and Phosphate roads in Clarendon, Clutha district, after receiving reports of a two-vehicle crash at about 1.30pm.

Bailey Wells, the southern shift manager for Fire and Emergency New Zealand, said the two vehicles collided head-on.

“One patient was trapped and we went to work extricating them and assisted ambulance and police.”

A police spokesperson said the serious crash unit had been advised.

The NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi’s website said the highway was closed to northbound traffic, but southbound traffic was under stop-go management.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said a helicopter, an ambulance and a first response unit were sent to the scene.

“We treated and transported two patients to Dunedin Hospital – one in a moderate condition and one in a minor condition.