Teenage cruise ship passenger found after going missing in Dunedin

A teenage cruise ship passenger who went missing in Dunedin has been found.

The passenger, a 15-year-old girl, became separated from her parent during a trip into the city from the Norwegian Spirit cruise ship.

Time was of the essence to find the girl, as the cruise ship is due to leave Port Chalmers at 4pm.

While she had a cellphone, she could not be contacted as it did not have a New Zealand sim card.

“We are in the process of reuniting her with her very relieved parents,” police said in a statement just before 2pm.