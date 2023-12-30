Teenage cruise ship passenger missing in Dunedin

A search is underway for a cruise ship passenger lost in Dunedin.

The passenger, a 15-year-old girl named Cameron, became separated from her parent during a trip into the city from the Norwegian Spirit cruise ship.

It is understood the ship is scheduled to depart from Port Chalmers at 4pm on Saturday.

Police are asking the public for help finding Cameron, who cannot be contacted as her phone does not have a New Zealand sim card.

She is wearing black leggings, a black crop top and had a dark red hoodie tied around her waist.

She has short brown hair and is approximately 165cm tall.

Anyone who has seen Cameron is asked to phone 111 and quote event number P057252058.