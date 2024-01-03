Three teenagers rescued from Queenstown river

Three teenage males have been rescued from the Kawarau River on Wednesday after getting into difficulty. (File photo)

Three young swimmers have been rescued from the Kawarau River in the Queenstown-Lakes District on Wednesday afternoon.

The three teenage males entered the river stream of Rafters Road in Gibbston and “immediately got into difficulty,” said area prevention manager Senior Sergeant John Fookes.

Police responded to the incident on Rafters Road in Gibbston about 3.15pm.

“One managed to get himself safely onto rocks, however the other two were swept a short distance down the river,” Fookes said.

“One of the two still in the water was able to get to a bank on the opposite, inaccessible side of the river, while the second was pulled out by a witness who jumped down a bank to render assistance.”

Due to the “treacherous nature” of the river, a rescue helicopter was dispatched and within half an hour of police being called, it hovered by each of the three swimmers and a rescuer to enable the teenagers to climb aboard to safety, Fookes said.

“This was an incredibly close call for the young men, and it was so lucky someone saw what was happening and heard the screams for help. A very short distance downstream the river hits the Nevis Rapids, which become grade 5 and are incredibly unforgiving.

Had they been swept any further downstream, we would have been dealing with an entirely different scenario.”

Police urge anyone swimming in rivers or exploring outdoors to do their research, and treat the environment with respect, Fookes said.

“Police want to thank all those involved in the rescue, and the people who were so quick to raise the alarm.”