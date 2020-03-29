Making the decision to live more sustainably doesn't need to cost more. Over a million of us shop at The Warehouse each year and by offering a range of every day, high quality sustainable products at affordable prices it's helping people make the change.

The Warehouse is New Zealand's largest general merchandise leader and is taking responsibility for its impact on the environment, not only through its scale and reach but by making it a little easier for customers to make greener choices.

The Warehouse implemented a long-term goal to reduce its carbon emissions by 32 per cent by 2030 compared to its 2015 levels and is on its way to achieve that. Nearly 80 per cent of the company's operational waste has been diverted away from New Zealand's landfills. Last month it celebrated its first year of being carbon neutral and CarboNZero certified and has committed to continued work with logistics suppliers to reduce their carbon footprints.

Significantly, The Warehouse has implemented several sustainability initiatives across operations, products, sourcing and packaging. Meeting customer demand, it now has more than 4,410 private label products with a sustainable feature. These include cotton produce bags, bamboo pegs, Forest Stewardship Certified paper and wood products, plastic free manchester packaging and organic towel sets. More than 2000 products within home textiles and apparel are now sourced as Better Cotton Initiative ( www.bettercotton.org ).

The Better Cotton Initiative is the world's largest cotton sustainability programme focusing on reducing environmental stress through training farmers on water efficiency, soil health and ecology, chemical awareness, and focusing on the welfare of the industry's 250 million workers.

The Warehouse acknowledges it's on a journey and there are challenges along the way but is excited about the progress that has been made so far, especially with its partners, industry experts and suppliers, as it works more sustainably across the board.

The company launched its ethical sourcing programme in 2004 and has continued to enhance it in the 16 years since, enforcing a wide range of labour and environmental standards in its supplier factories. Customers can feel good knowing all The Warehouse's private label products are sourced in accordance with its ethical sourcing policies.

The Warehouse's proactive stance on reducing excess packaging means customers will increasingly see it using locally recyclable, reusable alternatives such as the bed sheet range now enclosed in reusable fabric bags rather than PVC and air pillows which have replaced plastic filler in the packaging of online purchases.

Further building on the sustainability of its offering to customers, the company will add 8 additional EV charging stations to the existing 24 installed at The Warehouse stores nationwide.

Customers are also able to dispose of soft plastic with free soft plastics recycling stations at 16 of its stores.

To learn more about The Warehouse's sustainability initiatives, go to https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/c/here-for-good .

The Warehouse stores are temporarily closed as part of the Level 4 COVID-19 approach.