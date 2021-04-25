With the Trans-Tasman bubble open making quarantine-free flights across the ditch possible, now is the time to start planning a trip to Aussie. And there's a brand new destination on your doorstep that's waiting to be explored.

Hobart's rich history and culture, tasty local food and World Heritage sites make it an ideal destination for Kiwi travellers.

With Air New Zealand flying non-stop twice a week quarantine-free to Hobart now that the bubble is open, we thought we'd give you a few ideas to help plan your Hobart holiday. Here are 7 unmissable destinations around the Tasmanian capital:

1. Summit of Kunanyi/Mount Wellington

A trip to the summit of Kunanyi/Mount Wellington is a great way to get your bearings when you arrive in Australia's second-oldest city.

First, enjoy the 21km drive to the summit, which takes you through tranquil rainforest and past glacial-carved rock. Once you reach the top, admire breathtaking views over the city, Bruny Island, the Tasman Peninsula and a World Heritage wilderness area in the distance.

Stick around to enjoy a picnic or one of the walking and biking trails.

2. Shop at local markets

Hobart's weekend markets are a thriving intersection of art, design, fashion and food.

Salamanca Market is held every Saturday amongst the historic sandstone buildings and cobbled streets of Salamanca Place. Browse stalls selling goods from Tassie's top designers and artists, sample gourmet treats and admire antiques while enjoying tunes played by busking musicians.

For fresh local produce head to Farm Gate Market held every Sunday in the inner city. This farmers' market has a real community feel and the producers are only too happy to have a chat and share their stories.

3. Port Arthur

Tasmania is a beautiful place, but its convict past reveals tales of brutality and hardship.

A visit to Port Arthur enables visitors to step back in time and experience what life was like in what was formerly known as Van Diemen's Land in the early 1800s. The Port Arthur Historic Site is Australia's most famous penal settlement and a UNESCO World Heritage-listed site with over 30 historic buildings to explore.

Take a tour through the guard tower, sandstone church, hospital, prison and museum, then escape to Tasman National Park to digest what you've learned.

4. Museum of Old and New Art (MONA)

Australia's largest private museum will appeal to culture aficionados and lovers of the eclectic and quirky.

Three levels of underground galleries display eccentric and often confronting works of ancient, modern and contemporary art, from an Egyptian sarcophagus to a machine that turns food into brown goo.

Visitors use an app called The O to explore the exhibits, which explains what you're looking at and provides helpful information about where the toilets are and what to eat during your visit.

5. Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens

Take a relaxed stroll through 14 hectares of beautiful flora, igniting all your senses with the seasonal displays.

See some of Tasmania's unique species including the impressive Huon Pine, Australia's oldest living tree species found nowhere else in the world.

There's also a peaceful Japanese garden, a SubAntarctic Plant House and collections of plants from around the world.

Soak in the surrounds over a Devonshire tea at the cafe when you're done.

6. North Hobart's restaurant strip

North Hobart is a delight for foodies, with its Bohemian vibes and array of international cuisines that remain devoted to local producers.

Pancho Villa serves up inventive Mexican cuisine and an impressive tequila menu. Get your brunch fix at Born in Brunswick, sample Mediterranean flavours at Malik or go Japanese at Izakaya.

After tucking in, check out an arthouse or foreign film at the nearby State Cinema.

7. St David's Cathedral

An example of the neo-Gothic style, this stunning cathedral is a building even the non-religious will marvel at.

Built over three stages during the latter half of the 19th century, it's filled with stories about some of Hobart's influential leaders and includes some beautiful stained glass windows and furnishings.

Step inside for a glimpse of this extraordinary work of architecture that offers a tranquil sanctuary in the heart of the city.

