Health board amalgamation could 'drown out' local iwi voice, health reps say

Iwi health board chair Dawn McConnell was concerned local iwi could be overlooked if DHBs became bigger and more centralised.

Released last month, the Health and Disability Systems Review proposed a sweeping overhaul of the health system, including cutting the number of district health boards (DHBs) from 20 down to 8 – 12.

Iwi Health Board chair Dawn McConnell is the iwi representative for Te Ātiawa o Te Waka-a-Māui and one of two government-appointed Māori representatives on the Nelson Marlborough DHB.

In Nelson Marlborough the iwi health board had a good relationship with the DHB, and she said there could be impacts for local iwi if the region lost its health board.

McConnell feared the voice of individual iwi could be “drowned out” by more influential iwi down south, if reporting to a DHB in Christchurch.

“With it being more localised there’s greater access to board members … and the iwi actually have an active voice in terms of the health board,” she said.

“Over the last 10 years we have developed a very good working relationship with the DHB. If it moves into a more regional structure it becomes more difficult for local groups …”

Brya Ingram/Stuff McConnell is a government-appointed member of the Nelson Marlborough District Health Board.

A more centralised system, joint-led by a Māori health authority, could also see resources focused in the North Island, where Māori health needs were greater.

“I think the South Island could actually lose out a bit because in terms of Māori, the problems are actually in the North Island,” she said.

“People always say that, statistically, Māori health is quite good over here, but there are still pockets of deprivation that we still need to concentrate and work on.”

The suggestion of a Māori health authority to sit alongside Health NZ was a “good move”, McConnell said, but the systems needed to be closely integrated to avoid having two parallel, separate systems.

Brya Ingram/Stuff McConnell said a centralised health system could see resources focused in the North Island.

General manager of Maataa Waka Ki Te Tau Ihu Trust, a kaupapa Māori health and social service provider, Gail MacDonald was also concerned about local voice.

Although the organisation was not linked to any iwi, she could see that each province had its own issues and hoped they would have a voice on any governing board under the new health system.

“If we didn’t have a local voice, we tend to get forgotten,” she said.

“And we do anyway, because a lot of the decisions are made in the main centres, and they see Blenheim as being quite affluent.”

Te Piki Oranga general manager Anne Hobby, based in Richmond, said there were “pockets of real poverty" for Māori in the top of the south, often overlooked due to the region’s high standard of living.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Former Health minister David Clark announced the health systems review last month.

She said Māori in remote areas of Marlborough – even Picton and Seddon – faced difficulties accessing health services.

Māori had worse health outcomes for a variety of diseases, with adults 1.5 times more likely to die of cancer and twice as likely to die of heart failure.

The amalgamation of DHBs would impact Māori, depending on how the region faired after the shake-up.

Hobby said they were “lucky” in Nelson Marlborough to have a DHB that understood Māori health issues, supporting the development of Te Piki Oranga and working alongside the iwi health board.

"Sitting in my position with a DHB who works with us and consults with us well, will we get a DHB that doesn't?" she said.

“And if we were to become part of a bigger DHB, which way would it go? Would that be putting us in with the rest of the South Island or the bottom of the North?”