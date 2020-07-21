Ngāti Kauwhata eeling hole destroyed during flood protection work

NgÄti Kauwhata chairman Dennis Emery has filed a complaint over damage to an iwi eeling hole, near Feilding.

A popular eeling spot for a Manawatū iwi has been desecrated after flood protection work commenced without its approval.

Kua tūkinohia te hōpua mahi tuna a tētahi iwi o Manawatū e ngā mahi ārai waipuke kāore i whakaaetia atu e rātou.

Ngāti Kauwhata chairman Dennis Emery says he was not consulted by officials at Horizons Regional Council before the channel of the Makino Stream, near Feilding, was altered in late-March.

E kī ana te heamana o Ngāti Kauwhata, a Dennis Emery, kīhai ngā āpiha o te Kaunihera ā-Rohe o Horizons i pātono ki a ia i mua i tā rātou poka ki te whakakotiti i te Kōawa o Mākino i Aorangi, i te pito o Poutūterangi.

The council was undertaking flood protection work as part of its Lower Manawatū Scheme project, a response to major flooding in February 2004.

E mahi ana te kaunihera i ngā mahi ārai waipuke, he wāhanga nō te Kaupapa o Manawatū ki Raro, he urupare ki ngā waipuke nui i te Huitanguru 2004.

The work was completed days before the coronavirus alert level 4 lockdown. Emery said iwi members returned to find dead eels at the spot where they had fished since 1820.

I oti ngā mahi i ngā rangi i mua tata i te Pae Mataara tuawhā mō te mate korona. Ko te kī a Emery, hoki rawa ake ngā uri o te iwi ka kitea ngā tuna kua mate i te mahinga tuna i hīia ai e rātou mai noa i te tau 1820.

Emery took a group of regional leaders and senior Manawatū police officials to the site.

Kua arahina e Emery ngā kaiārahi o te rohe me ngā ūpoko o te ope pirihimana o Manawatū ki te mahinga tuna.

He has laid a complaint with Horizons and discussed the incident with Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage and Fisheries Minister Stuart Nash.

Kua hora i a ia te nawe ki mua i te aroaro o Horizons, kua matapaki atu hoki i te kaupapa me te Minita Papa Atawhai, me Eugenie Sage, me te Minita Tautiaki i Ngā Tini a Tangaroa, me Stuart Nash.

David Unwin/Stuff Senior police officials touring cultural sites in Manawatū stopped at the eeling hole.

Horizons staff met with Emery and apologised for the mistake, and explained they were unaware of the site's cultural significance.

I hui atu ētahi o ngā kaimahi a Horizons me Emery, ka whakapāha mō tō rātou hē, me te whakamārama kīhai i mōhiohia he tohu whenua kē tēnā wāhi.

Its spokesman Ramon Strong said the work was necessary as gravel would build up in that area and flood the nearby Awahuri Forest-Kitchener Park.

E ai ki tō rātou māngai, ki a Ramon Strong, e tika ana ngā mahi, kei heipū ngā kirikiri ki taua wāhi rā, ka waipuke te Ngahere o Awahuri e pātata ana.

Horizons was not aware of the iwi eeling hole until Emery brought it to his attention.

I noho kūare a Horizons ki te mahinga tuna, ā, nō te meatanga rā anō a Emery ka taka rā anō te kapa.

"I'm personally a bit upset, gutted. We are certainly disgusted that there were eel deaths with that work," Strong said.

“Ka rukupopo au nei e. Ka ongaonga katoa te kiri i te matenga o ngā tuna i taua mahi rā,” te kī a Strong.

"We will go back and look at how we do that type of work in the future."

“Ka hoki anō mātou ki te titiro me pēhea anō tā mātou whāwhā atu i ngā take pēnei.”

David Unwin/Stuff River protection work involved removing stones from the streambed, disrupting the eel habitat.

Among the dead eels was an "old timer" which had been raised as a breeding eel.

Ko tētahi o ngā tuna i mate rā he “koroua taniwha” he mea āta whāngai hei tuna whakawhānau.

Emery said: "We caught him three times, and he's 70 centimetres long. I'm not sure whether they crushed him, but he's not there."

E ai ki a Emery: “E toru ōna hīnga, e 70 mitarau tōna roa. E kore au e mōhio mena i kūkūtia, i ahatia rānei engari kua kore atu ia.”

"We went there the week before lockdown and put nets out and caught six eels. We cooked them up and took to whānau.

“I te wiki i mua atu i te rāhui, ka haere mātou ki reira, ka makaia iho ai ngā hīnaki, ana, e ono ngā tuna i mau. Ka tahuna, ka tuarihia ki te whānau.

"When we returned, they had widened the stream to straighten it out and took the trees out."

“I te hokinga atu, kua tanuku i a rātou ngā tahataha e tika ai te rere o te awa, ā, ka turakina ngā wao.”

The incident comes on the heels of iwi occupying land after Horizons began constructing a stopbank near the Ōroua River without iwi approval.

E whai ana tēnei tūraru i te noho whenua a te iwi, i muri iho i te hīmata pokanoa a Horizon ki te keri i tētahi pukepuke awa e tūtata ana ki te awa o Ōroua, kāore nei i whakaaetia e te iwi.

Emery said iwi members were still hurting.

E ai ki a Emery kei te mamae tonu te iwi.

"Ngāti Kauwhata people and I are still rankled by this incident, and annoyed that we weren’t informed of the entire desecration and damage to the banks of the Mangakino stream."

“E ongaonga tonu nei ahau, a Ngāti Kauwhata, i tēnei raruraru, ā, e tiotio nei ki tā mātou noho kūare ki ngā mahi tāhawahawa i te tahatika o te awa o Mangakino.”

SUPPLIED Dead eels following work at the Makino Stream.

Horizons was forced to accelerate its river protection work prior to lockdown as it had to be completed before the start of spawning season in May.

He mea whakateretere a Horizons kia oti wawe āna mahi ārai i te awa i mua i te noho rāhui, otirā i mua tonu i te marama whānau hua i a Haratua.

"That time of the year is particularly challenging for us because we are prepping streams for winter," Strong said.

“He wā uaua tēnā ki a mātou i te mea kua tīmata te whakatika i ngā kōawa mō te hōtoke,” te kōrero mai a Strong.

Awahuri Forest-Kitchener Park chairwoman Jill Darragh was aware a complaint had been laid, but said it wasn't unusual for river work to be completed in that area.

E mārama ana te toihau o te Ngahere o Awahuri, a Jill Darragh, kua takoto tētahi nawe, engari ki tāna ehara i te mea hou ngā whakatikatika i tērā wāhanga o te awa.

"Horizons clear the metal banks that build up in the Makino stream every year, so there is nothing unusual about that.

“Ka whakawātea a Horizons i ngā kirikiri ka purukati i te kōawa o Mangakino tau mai, tau atu. Nō reira ehara tērā i te mahi rerekē.

"It is unsightly for a while, but completely legitimate and necessary."

“He wā poto ka anuanu mai, engari he tino tika tērā mahi me oti rawa.”

* Translation provided by Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori/Māori Language Commission.