Māori placename floated for high country Molesworth station

The Māori name ‘Rangitahi’ pays homage to the waterways through Molesworth.

A dual name for New Zealand's largest high country station has been proposed in a discussion about the farm’s future.

The name "Rangitahi" is the original name for Molesworth as used by South Island iwi Ngāi Tahu.

It means "converging skies" and pays homage to Molesworth's waterways, and the area being a single arterial source for major rivers.

The community has welcomed the name, saying it adds a layer of meaning to the already diverse and rugged landscape.

READ MORE:

* Paragliders keen to swoop on New Zealand's biggest farm

* More farming and better conservation mooted as ideas for Molesworth's future

* Molesworth Station: What's next for our biggest farm?



Nelson Marlborough Conservation Board member Lorraine Hawke, who has affiliations with Ngāi Tahu o Ngāti Kūri, proposed the name Rangitahi be used alongside Molesworth.

Molesworth Station manager Jim Ward, who has been overseeing the farming operation for about 20 years, welcomed the move.

“We’re all one society. I think we’ve got to learn and reflect on the past,” Ward said.

“A lot of places have dual names and that’s pretty cool because it reflects all the historical things that have gone on in that area.”

Stuff Sam Blair at a Molesworth Muster in 2009.

Ward understood the parallels between Rangitahi and the land, saying the headwaters of the Saxton, Severn and Alma rivers all flowed into the Acheron River, which flowed into the Clarence River Waiau Toa.

At 232km, the Clarence Waiau Toa was Marlborough’s longest river and started at Lake Tennyson in Molesworth.

“So you’ve got all those rivers, and they’re quite significant, and they all flow into the one waterway,” Ward said.

The 180,000 hectare Molesworth Station is leased and farmed by Landcorp and managed by the Department of Conservation on behalf of the Crown.

SUPPLIED Looking back across Isolated Flat in Molesworth Station.

Its grazing licence expired last week, but Landcorp spokesman Simon King said the Minister of Conservation had extended the lease until June 2023.

This would enable the Department of Conservation to complete its review of the Molesworth management plan.

“We are fully supportive of the incorporation of the Māori name,” King said.

“We also recognise that ourselves and DOC need to work closely with iwi to tell the pre-pākāha history of Molesworth more fully, and we are working to ensure this happens.”

ANDREW MACDONALD Mike Gane and Zack the vizsla on Isolated Flat at Molesworth Station during the winter Molesworth Goose Hunt.

According to the DOC website, the area was historically visited by small, food-gathering parties in the summer months.

This seasonal activity, which generally occurred every three to five years, complemented the well-developed coastal economy of early Māori.

South Island Tours owner Geoff Swift, who runs trips to Molesworth, said he had taken Māori people on tours through the area to look at historical sites where their people had camped on their way to the West Coast.

Swift said it was “fair enough” to combine the English and Māori names, as both had significance.

Stuff A helicopter flies over the rugged Molesworth terrain.

The Molesworth name had significance as well, he said, and the area was part of the history of the farming sector of New Zealand.

According to author LW McCaskill, Molesworth was possibly named after a director of the New Zealand Company, Sir William Molesworth; or perhaps his younger brother Francis Alexander Molesworth.

The names Molesworth Moor and Molesworth Creek appeared on the first topographical map of the area in 1852.

Author Harry Broad who wrote a book on Molesworth said a Māori name for the area seemed to fit into the broader framework of dual names.

Stuff There are about 5000 livestock grazing Molesworth Station.

“The Māori names are often a lot more mellifluous and harmonious than the Pākeha names.”

Forest & Bird top of the south regional manager Debs Martin said it supported iwi being able to acknowledge their historical places through names.

“It just helps to add another layer of history to the place,” she said.

A survey by DOC in 2018 sought feedback on the current and future management of Molesworth Station.

Stuff A car takes on the challenging road through Molesworth, linking Blenheim and Hanmer Springs.

It received almost 5000 responses, most of which suggested the property be retained as a working farm.

Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu were approached for comment.