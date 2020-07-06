'Whānau are whānau and an adoption certificate doesn't change that'

Justice Helen Cull accepted legal adoption did not change the importance of whānau and whakapapa. (File photo)

A woman whose legal link to her Māori father was cut when her stepfather adopted her, has convinced a court that a strong whānau link continued.

Larissa Sabin's whānau connection has been found to be a special circumstance that entitles her to administer her biological father's estate.

In a private arrangement her biological father's seven siblings have given their interest in his estate to her, a court was told.

Tasman William John Berghan, a fork hoist driver, used to live in Auckland but was living in Kerikeri when he died in August, 2019, without leaving a will.

He never married, had no de facto partner, and his only child, Larissa Sabin, was legally adopted by her stepfather, so that legally she ceased to be the child of her biological father.

The presumption under the law is she would have no claim to the estate of her biological father. Sabin remained in contact with him and his whānau.

He had seven siblings who were his heirs because he did not leave a will. All consented to her being made the administrator of his estate and gave their interest in his estate to her.

However a registrar, a court official who looks at administration applications in the first instance, refused to recognise her as administrator.

Sabin asked a High Court judge to review the decision.

123rf Tasman William John Berghan's biological daughter sought court permission to administer his estate. (File photo)

In a decision issued recently in Wellington, Justice Helen Cull accepted Māori tikanga was a "special circumstance" that justified granting Sabin administration of the estate.

She said the court had a discretion to set aside the normal rules in special circumstances.

Although Sabin was legally adopted out of the family she could show a deep cultural connection with her biological whānau. She saw herself as having two fathers.

As a young teenager she became very close to her biological father, and when she had children he was a proud grandfather to her children, the judge was told.

In Māori culture whānau were whānau and an adoption certificate did not change the connection, Sabin said.

"All members of the family emphasised that as Ms Sabin is the only biological child of the deceased, the importance of whānau and whakapapa is even more poignant," the judge said.

His siblings also stressed that a failure to recognise those connections could undermine the cultural significance of whakapapa and Sabin's place in her biological father's whakapapa.

The judge said it was important to her decision that the siblings had the opportunity of legal advice and gave separate formal consent to her being granted administration and having their interest in the estate.