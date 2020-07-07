'I wanted better for my children': From gangs, violence and abuse to being a nurse

Seeing nurses care for and save her son’s life inspired Dalyce Poulson​ to enter the profession.

After having a difficult upbringing – she told TVNZ’s Te Karere she was “brought up around gangs and violence and abuse” – she moved to Auckland to start a new life.

”I just didn’t want that for my son, my children, [I didn’t] want that lifestyle for them.”

The 38-year-old, now a mother of six, is pursuing her master of nursing degree. She said the care her son received during his six-month stay at Starship Hospital was a turning point.

TVNZ/Screenshot Dalyce Poulson, a mother of six, was inspired to become a nurse after her son fell ill. She's now studying for her master of nursing degree.

“I wanted that, I wanted to be that for our people,” she told TVNZ.

She is the first person in her family to graduate.

"I've always wanted better for my children, for my tamariki, always wanted better. And I wanted to role model that for them.

”Anything’s possible, anything’s possible,” she said.