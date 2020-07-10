Government appointment 'best way' to get Māori on health boards, reps say

Iwi Health Board Chair Dawn McConnell is serving her third term as a ministerial appointment on the Nelson Marlborough District Health Board.

Māori health representatives in Marlborough say government appointed health boards may be the “best way” to get Māori on health boards.

The Health and Disability Systems Review, released last month, proposed district health boards be entirely government appointed, rather than having some members locally elected by the public.

Iwi Health Board chair Dawn McConnell, who resides in Picton, is in her third term as a ministerial appointment to the Nelson Marlborough District Health Board.

She said it was extremely difficult to get Māori on health boards through local elections.

“One of the major difficulties I’ve found is that Māori don’t stand – they very rarely put themselves up for election, which is very frustrating,” she said.

“Over the time I’ve been involved I’ve managed to get one or two people [to stand], and because they’re not known they don’t get in, that’s the other thing.”

“I think that the appointment system is, at the moment, the best way for us to have representation on the health board.”

In the 2018 census Māori made up 10.8 per cent of the total Nelson Marlborough population. McConnell said anecdotally, she didn’t think many voted in district elections.

“It may be different in Nelson but I’m pretty sure that around here very few actually vote in the local body elections.”

The Nelson Marlborough District Health Board has 11 members, two of which are ministry-appointed Māori representatives. The other Māori member of the board is Olivia Hall.

Te Piki Oranga general manager Anne Hobby said she was “really thrilled” with the report and the recommendations for greater representation.

“They're proposing 50/50 for the Health NZ board plus DHBs so that would be a huge difference to Māori representation,” she said.

"The suggestions for Māori – incorporating Te Tiriti o Waitangi into legislation, that's just huge ... one of the most powerful things that can happen for us.

Hobby said they were lucky in Nelson Marlborough to have a DHB that understood Māori health issues, but still had “nowhere near” equal representation.

"That still always leaves you outnumbered ... there might be eight or ten people around the table and there's two of us advocating Māori views," she said.

She said representation of Māori in local elections was “quite nominal”, considering they were a minority and less than 50 per cent of the population voted in local elections.

“The people who have been elected onto the board are not usually Māori,” she said.

“We know that the voting in local elections is not the whole of the population and certainly not a good representation of Māori or vulnerable populations.”