Iwi have fundamental right to put people's needs first - Māori academic

Promoting work opportunities to its members is one strand of support offered by Taranaki iwi to its members. (File Photo)

Misguided criticism of a trio of Taranaki iwi which offered to support their members into work has thrown light on a section of law which provides for “positive discrimination” to create equality.

However, a leading Māori academic said iwi had a right to put the needs of their members first as they are fighting against a backdrop of colonisation and institutional racism.

In a recent post on Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Maru Taranaki Trust Facebook page, the group, along with Ngāti Ruanui and Ngāruahine and in partnership with the Stratford District Council, offered support to iwi members to apply for local roading work.

But In a series of comments under the post, some of which had since been deleted, one respondent claimed it was discriminatory and against the law to advertise a job which was “not open to everyone”.

Allie Hemara-Wahanui, pouhautū of Te Korowai o Ngāruahine.

But the man misinterpreted the content of the ad, as the three iwi were only offering to support members with the application process.

Allie Hemara-Wahanui, of Te Korowai o Ngāruahine, said the ad was about “promoting opportunities”.

In Taranaki, seven out of eight iwi have settled Treaty of Waitangi claims, with the last – Ngāti Maru – on track to do so shortly.

Post-settlement projects iwi have been involved in include the Te Kekeu Park subdivision in Fitzroy, managed by Te Atiawa, where the first six sections have been earmarked for members to buy.

Another is the business and work opportunities Ngāti Tama hoped to provide to its uri (descendants) thanks to a deal it had negotiated with New Zealand Transport Agency over the planned $200 million Mt Messenger bypass.

While it is unlawful under the Human Rights Act 1993 to discriminate against someone seeking employment on the basis of a range of attributes, including age, sex, ethnicity or disability, the legislation does allow for “positive discrimination” if it is needed to create equality of a person or group within a community.

Dundas Street Employment Lawyers solicitor Alice Anderson.

Solicitor Alice Anderson, of Dundas Street employment lawyers, said there was a strong case to be made that Māori fulfil the statutory criteria for positive discrimination entitlements in employment opportunities, particular given how tangata whenua were significantly over-represented in the unemployment statistics.

Away from the legal context, Māori academic Dr Leonie Pihama said iwi had a fundamental right to put the needs of their people first.

Māori academic Leonie Pihama says iwi have a right to provide for its members in order to combat the impact of colonisation. (File Photo)

“It’s not about equality of opportunity. It's about iwi stepping into a context of colonisation and institutional racism.

“Being Māori already places you at a disadvantage.”

To address this, iwi were using their own money and resources to give their members what they need, she said.

“What they are doing is trying to mitigate the context that our people are finding themselves in.”

Hemara-Wahanui said it was likely Taranaki iwi groups would continue to collaborate to provide opportunities for their people.

“It’s about trying to achieve a greater outcome for all of us.”