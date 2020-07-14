Troy Kingi this year's Mātairangi Mahi Toi Māori Artist in Residence

Troy Kingi will develop his fifth album at Government House, as this year’s recipient of the Mātairangi Mahi Toi Māori Artist in Residence.

The residence programme is a collaboration between Massey University and the office of the Governor-General and was established in 2016 to encourage the development of Māori and Pasifika visual arts and creative practices.

While in residence at Government House, Kingi will work on his fifth album A 75+ Year Trip to Perpetual Sleep.

The work will be released as part of his “101010 Series,” where he will create 10 albums in 10 years, spanning 10 genres.

A 75+ Year Trip to Perpetual Sleep will tackle the folk genre and will be recorded at Massey University’s College of Creative Arts’ music studio.

He will work with award-winning singer-songwriter and music producer Delaney Davidson​ to produce a record based on compositions set to original poetry exploring 10 common life stages.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Troy Kingi’s fifth album, A 75+ Year Trip to Perpetual Sleep, will take on the folk genre.

Bay of Islands based Kingi, described by the New Zealand Music Commission as “our Northland treasure”, rose to fame after the release of his first two albums, Guitar Party at Uncles Bach and Shake That Skinny Ass All The Way to Zygertron.

He had roles in films such as Hunt For The Wilderpeople, Pā Boys and Mt Zion.’

His third album, Holy Colony Burning Acre, won two awards at the 2019 Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards, Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Artist and Best Roots Artist, and took out this year’s Taite Music Prize.

His song, Mighty Invader, was named as a finalist for the APRA Silver Scroll Award, considered to be New Zealand’s most prestigious songwriting award.

His forth album is due to be released on September 11, titled The Ghost of Freddie Cesar.

Massey’s Deputy Kaihautu Toi Maori​, Rongomaiaia Te Whaiti​ said it was a great oppotunity to welcome talent like Kingi through the programme.

Supplied As well as his music, Troy Kingi is known for his acting work, including a role in Taika Waititi’s Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

“Troy’s contribution to shaping New Zealand sound and music has been hugely significant and influential.

”And while we know him as an award-winning Māori musician, he is also a devoted father and husband…I’ve actually heard rumours that his real talent is diving for kaimoana.

”These things combined are what makes him such a fine example for our Māori students … particularly our younger men. I’m excited to see all of that unfold.”

Previous artists in resident include New Zealand-Samoan fashion designer Lindah Lepou in 2017, musician and composer Horomono Horo in 2018 and The Pacific Mamas in 2019.