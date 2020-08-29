Ngāi Tahu orders removal of historic lakeside baches near Christchurch

Ngāi Tahu has told the owners of 32 baches at Canterbury's Greenpark Huts that they have to be out by 2024. Baches have been there for about 100 years.

Five generations of Kane Scarrott’s​ family have grown up holidaying at Greenpark Huts on the edge of Lake Ellesmere, south of Christchurch.

The small settlement is firmly etched in their family traditions, but those traditions are now under threat.

Landowner Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu has told the owners of 32 baches and homes it will not renew their land leases when they expire on June 30, 2024.

All buildings and belongings will need to be removed, at the expense of the hut owners, with no compensation offered by the iwi.

In a letter to owners, Ngāi Tahu said the limited availability of acceptable quality drinking water, non-compliant wastewater systems and the inevitable impact of sea level rise were behind its decision.

Hut owners are devastated.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Kane Scarrott’s family has owned a bach at Greenpark since 1953. He had hoped his grandkids could experience it too.

They were told the news at a meeting on the weekend and none of them saw it coming.

“I’ve grown up here, my kids have grown up here, I wanted my grandkids to grow up here,” Scarrott said.

“It’ll be like losing my family environment, losing my memories.”

Scarrott’s family has owned a bach at Greenpark since 1953 and his dad, Peter, has lived there for about 30 years.

“He can’t afford to move anywhere else.”

The first huts were erected in the early 1900s and Ngāi Tahu gained ownership of the land in 1998 as part of its Treaty of Waitangi settlement.

Ngāi Tahu general manager te o tūroa Trudy Heath said the decision was not made lightly, but there had never been a guarantee of ongoing tenancy on the land.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Some hut owners have put a lot of effort into their baches at Greenpark.

”The Greenpark Huts sit on a site of immense cultural and mahinga kai significance to Ngāi Tahu,” she said.

There is a mix of ramshackle baches and more established homes. About half of them are occupied all the time.

The iwi said the leases state people are only allowed to stay at the baches for up to 183 days a year. Written permission is needed for full-time occupation and no-one has obtained that. However, hut owners said that part of the agreement has never been enforced.

They pay about $1000 a year for the lease and about the same in rates.

For Rod Mullally, the idea of having to leave his home of more than 20 years is unpalatable.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Rod Mullally, 78, does not want to leave his home at Greenpark on the shore of Lake Ellesmere.

The 78-year-old has always known he will eventually end up in a rest home, but is not ready to go yet.

“I guess I’ll have to go into an old man’s home.”

He said he would probably end up spending most of his savings clearing the section.

Professional flounder fisherman Ross Wilson, 62, is reeling at the news he will have to find somewhere else to live after spending about $300,000 on his property over the past 17 years.

“The cost of demolishing this place could be up to $100,000 and I’ve also got to uplift and go and buy somewhere else. That’s not much fun at 62 years old.

“It’s just a real hard blow. To leave this place ... you might as well put me in a coffin.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Huts were first built at Greenpark in the early 1900s.

The hut owners want Ngāi Tahu to give them a chance to make their wastewater and drinking water systems compliant, but that is not an option, according to the iwi.

Even if the owners could make the systems compliant, threats posed by climate change would remain, Ngāi Tahu said in a letter to residents.

“It would also require every leaseholder to improve their individual systems to a compliant standard, which is unlikely to be achievable.”

The letter told hut owners groundwater at the huts was as high as 40 centimetres below ground level and the sea level was forecast to rise by up to 2 metres by 2090.

“These two factors are expected to result in the inundation of the huts.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Ngāi Tahu says the huts are threatened by sea level rise caused by climate change.

Wilson said a 2m sea level rise would put most of Christchurch underwater as well.

Ngāi Tahu said there was no centralised drinking water or wastewater disposal systems at the huts. There are five private wells, some use rain water. Some owners use septic tanks, others have long drops and portable toilets emptied off-site.

“Current practices are contrary to Ngāi Tahu values.”

Heath said the iwi understood the news was upsetting to the leaseholders, especially as many had connections with the huts that stretched back over many years and generations.

She said Ngāi Tahu would continue to work with the leaseholders as the decision was implemented.